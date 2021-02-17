February 2021's Best New Beauty Products: Urban Decay, Tower28, Tarte & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
A new month brings new beauty releases, and we're particularly excited about February 2021's offerings. Below, check out what's new from Urban Decay, Tower28, Tarte and more brands we love. From themed eyeshadow palettes to unique shampoo formulations, we're adding them all to our cart.
So ahead, the best new skincare, haircare and makeup we've seen this month.
BeachPlease Luminous Tinted Balm
There are three new colors in this tinted balm for cheeks and lips. They're called Rush Hour, Power Hour and After Hours.
Nordic Renewal Pre & Probiotic Cream Starter Set
This moisturizer uses prebiotics and probiotic ferments to support and enhance the good bacteria in your skin's microbiome.
Bed Head Bigger The Better Volume Foam Shampoo & Lightweight Volume Conditioner
A foaming shampoo for bouncy volume? How unique. This shampoo is made with mineral clay for body and its matching conditioner is lightweight for extra volume.
Bali Body One Hour Express Tan
This self-tanning mousse develops in just one hour for all you busy babes. A game changer.
Mugler Angel Nova Eau de Parfum
Mugler's cult-classic Angel perfume gets a new twist with notes of raspberry, super-natural rose and akigalawood. The fruity-floral fragrance is perfect for spring.
Transparen-C Pro Spot Treatment
This 20% vitamin C spot treatment brightens dark spots and hyperpigmentation.
Morphe Filter Effect Soft-Focus Foundation
This skincare-infused foundation (think hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and more) comes in a whopping 40 shades. It's long-wearing and has a natural finish.
Freck Noir
The DIY freckle trend is still going strong, and Freck Beauty now has an option for deeper skin tones.
Milk Makeup Electric Glossy Lip Plumper
This lip plumper comes in six shades and has a high-shine finish.
Milk Makeup Sunshine Skin Tint Clean SPF 30 Foundation
This light-coverage foundation has a dewy finish and SPF of 30.
Pretty Basic x Tarte Color Collection
Podcast hosts and BFFs Remi Cruz and Alisha Marie have teamed up for this makeup collection including an eight-shade Amazonian-clay infused eye and cheek palette, a travel-size Lights, Camera, Lashes Four-in-One Mascara and a Sugar Rush Lip Sip Vegan Lip Oil in pretty basic.
Urban Decay Naked Wild West Eyeshadow Palette
A new Naked palette is here! This one is Wild West themed with desert-inspired neutral eyeshadows.
Cicapair Tiger Grass Sleepair Intensive Mask
Wear this soothing moisturizing mask while you sleep and rinse it off the next morning for glowing skin.
Cicapair Tiger Grass Enzyme Foam Cleanser
This creamy cleanser has hydrating glycerin for smooth skin.
Lawless Forget The Filler Lip Plumper Line Smoothing Gloss
Plump up your pout with this shiny gloss that has been clinically shown to increase lip volume by 40% and decrease the look of wrinkles by 29%.
Lawless Forget The Filler Definer Lip Liner
This long-wearing lip liner comes in four shades and has a satin finish.
