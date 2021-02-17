Paris HiltonFashion WeekKardashiansPhotosVideos

February 2021's Best New Beauty Products: Urban Decay, Tower28, Tarte & More

Here's what we're adding to our cart.

By Carolin Lehmann Feb 17, 2021 11:41 PMTags
BeautyLife/StyleShoppingShop BeautyShop With E!
E-Comm: February 2021's Best New BeautyE! Illustration

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

A new month brings new beauty releases, and we're particularly excited about February 2021's offerings. Below, check out what's new from Urban Decay, Tower28, Tarte and more brands we love. From themed eyeshadow palettes to unique shampoo formulations, we're adding them all to our cart.

So ahead, the best new skincare, haircare and makeup we've seen this month.

read
This Month's Best New Beauty Products: January 2021 Edition

BeachPlease Luminous Tinted Balm

There are three new colors in this tinted balm for cheeks and lips. They're called Rush Hour, Power Hour and After Hours. 

$20
Tower28

Nordic Renewal Pre & Probiotic Cream Starter Set

This moisturizer uses prebiotics and probiotic ferments to support and enhance the good bacteria in your skin's microbiome.

$48
Skyn Iceland

Trending Stories

1

How Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Fell So Hard, So Fast

2

Allison Janney Talks Filming Mom Without Anna Faris

3
Breaking

Morgan Stewart Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Jordan McGraw

Bed Head Bigger The Better Volume Foam Shampoo & Lightweight Volume Conditioner

A foaming shampoo for bouncy volume? How unique. This shampoo is made with mineral clay for body and its matching conditioner is lightweight for extra volume.

$15
(shampoo) Ulta
$13
(conditioner) Ulta

Bali Body One Hour Express Tan

This self-tanning mousse develops in just one hour for all you busy babes. A game changer.

$33
Ulta

Mugler Angel Nova Eau de Parfum

Mugler's cult-classic Angel perfume gets a new twist with notes of raspberry, super-natural rose and akigalawood. The fruity-floral fragrance is perfect for spring.

$100
Sephora

Transparen-C Pro Spot Treatment

This 20% vitamin C spot treatment brightens dark spots and hyperpigmentation.

$43
Peach & Lily

Morphe Filter Effect Soft-Focus Foundation

This skincare-infused foundation (think hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and more) comes in a whopping 40 shades. It's long-wearing and has a natural finish. 

$20
Ulta

Freck Noir

The DIY freckle trend is still going strong, and Freck Beauty now has an option for deeper skin tones

$28
Freck Beauty

Milk Makeup Electric Glossy Lip Plumper

This lip plumper comes in six shades and has a high-shine finish. 

$25
Sephora

Milk Makeup Sunshine Skin Tint Clean SPF 30 Foundation

This light-coverage foundation has a dewy finish and SPF of 30.

$42
Sephora

Pretty Basic x Tarte Color Collection

Podcast hosts and BFFs Remi Cruz and Alisha Marie have teamed up for this makeup collection including an eight-shade Amazonian-clay infused eye and cheek palette, a travel-size Lights, Camera, Lashes Four-in-One Mascara and a Sugar Rush Lip Sip Vegan Lip Oil in pretty basic.

$35
Tarte

Urban Decay Naked Wild West Eyeshadow Palette

A new Naked palette is here! This one is Wild West themed with desert-inspired neutral eyeshadows.

$49
Sephora

Cicapair Tiger Grass Sleepair Intensive Mask

Wear this soothing moisturizing mask while you sleep and rinse it off the next morning for glowing skin.

$39
Dr. Jart

Cicapair Tiger Grass Enzyme Foam Cleanser

This creamy cleanser has hydrating glycerin for smooth skin.

$25
Dr. Jart

Lawless Forget The Filler Lip Plumper Line Smoothing Gloss

Plump up your pout with this shiny gloss that has been clinically shown to increase lip volume by 40% and decrease the look of wrinkles by 29%.

$28
Sephora

Lawless Forget The Filler Definer Lip Liner

This long-wearing lip liner comes in four shades and has a satin finish.

$21
Sephora

Up next, Keys Soulcare just launched at Ulta!

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Morgan Stewart Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Jordan McGraw

2

Demi Lovato Suffered 3 Strokes and a Heart Attack After Overdose

3
Exclusive

Why Clare Crawley “Finally Caved” and Reunited With Dale Moss

4
Exclusive

Heather Rae Young Sets the Record Straight on Her Tarek Butt Tattoo

5

Dubai's Princess Latifa Says in Secret Video She's Being Held Hostage