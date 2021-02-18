Paris HiltonFashion WeekKardashiansPhotosVideos

Morgan Stewart Welcomes a Baby Girl: Relive Her Pregnancy Journey

Watch: Morgan Stewart Gives Birth to Baby Girl

Morgan Stewart is officially a mom!

The Daily Pop and Nightly Pop co-host welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Row Renggli McGraw, with her husband Jordan McGraw this week.

Morgan announced on the exciting news today, Feb. 17, writing, "Row Renggli McGraw just quickly wanted me to update you guys that after 30 hours, 27 apple juices & 16 pushes later that she decided to join our party! And she's definitely the coolest girl I've ever met."

It was just a little under six months ago that the couple—who got engaged in July and said "I do" in an intimate wedding ceremony on Dec. 11—announced they were expecting their first child together with a video of Jordan popping a balloon filled with pink confetti, indicating the sex of their baby. "She may not be great at math but at least we know she'll be well dressed," Morgan captioned her post, while Dr. Phil's son wrote, "Been working on my dad jokes for years."

Morgan Stewart & Jordan McGraw's Cutest Pics

After revealing the exciting news in August, Morgan made sure to document much of her pregnancy journey on social media. The E! News personality showed off her growing baby bump with stripped-down selfies and chic #OOTDs, on relaxing getaways and hikes, and at her wedding and mini baby shower.

Now, we're taking a look back at all of these pics and more! What better way to celebrate the arrival of Morgan's and Jordan's baby girl Row?

Keep scrolling to relive her journey to motherhood. 

Almost There

It's official: Morgan and Jordan are going to be parents in less than a month.

Nearly Nine Months

8-month mark? Check.

A Baby Shower of Sorts

Since a traditional baby shower wasn't an option due to the coronavirus pandemic, Jordan surprised her with a sweet alternative: lunch for three.

Pee Problems

As always, Morgan kept it real. "Didn't know it was possible to pee this much ..." she captioned this chic pic.

Hello, 2021

Morgan and Jordan "dressed up for our damn selves" on New Year's Eve.

The Dream Dress

Morgan revealed on Daily Pop that finding her dream dress was actually pretty easy. "When you type in 'white dress' on any sort of fashion website, it's like a bunch of summer dresses," she explained. "And I was like, 'Oh great. Well, this is a mess.' And I literally saw this dress hanging on a rack and I'm like, 'This is a nightgown.' But then I put it on and I was like, 'This is the dress. It was comfortable, it was so easy."

 

Just Married!

Presenting Mr. and Mrs. Jordan McGraw! The happy couple got married in an intimate wedding ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 9. 

The Struggle Is Real

"Just severely out of breath," Morgan captioned this mid-hike snap.

Growing Bigger By the Day

A bumpdate posted on Nov. 30!

Country Chic

Morgan and Jordan took a trip to Utah's famous Amangiri resort at the end of October.

Stunning in Sunnies

Gorgeous and glowing!

Out of Office

Vacation mood.

Black and White Bump

A Halloween mirror pic like no other. Morgan dubbed her outfit—or lake thereof—as her costume for the year!

All Black

"And the WFH looks continue..." Morgan captured this chic selfie.

Blazer Bump

Pregnant and stylish as ever!

Baby's Big Break

Morgan's already got her daughter modeling! She captioned this chic snapshot, "Baby girls first shoot completed."

Blooming Bump

Look at the bump! Morgan shared this stripped-down mirror selfie to her Instagram Story on Oct. 14.

Colorful Cutie

The E! host dons a trendy color-blocked outfit in October 2020. "jeans are really my happy place," she wrote.

Sweater Weather

Morgan is ready for fall in a classic black sweater and jeans.

Double the Fun

"Two hours of glam calls for two posts," the Nightly Pop host added while cradling her baby bump.

Emmys Ready

"Bought this dress the day before i found out i was pregnant so thank god for that," Morgan shared while rocking this stunning periwinkle look on Emmys Sunday.

Stretchy Pants Forever

"I'm so fucking happy i make sweatpants," the designer captioned this comfy-cute snapshot.

Swimsuit Selfie

The Daily Pop host looks gorgeous while snapping a selfie.

Strike a Pose

Morgan holds her growing belly in a chic outfit.

Bikini Baby-Bumpin'

Morgan shared her very first bare bump bikini pic on Instagram over Labor Day weekend, writing, "Can we get this emoji a bikini please."

It's a Girl!

Morgan Stewart and fiancé Jordan McGraw announced in August 2020 that they are expecting their first child together and it's a girl!

We can't wait to see more photos from Morgan (and her newborn daughter!).

