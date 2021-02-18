Morgan Stewart Welcomes a Baby Girl: Relive Her Pregnancy Journey

Watch : Morgan Stewart Gives Birth to Baby Girl

Morgan Stewart is officially a mom!

The Daily Pop and Nightly Pop co-host welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Row Renggli McGraw, with her husband Jordan McGraw this week.

Morgan announced on the exciting news today, Feb. 17, writing, "Row Renggli McGraw just quickly wanted me to update you guys that after 30 hours, 27 apple juices & 16 pushes later that she decided to join our party! And she's definitely the coolest girl I've ever met."

It was just a little under six months ago that the couple—who got engaged in July and said "I do" in an intimate wedding ceremony on Dec. 11—announced they were expecting their first child together with a video of Jordan popping a balloon filled with pink confetti, indicating the sex of their baby. "She may not be great at math but at least we know she'll be well dressed," Morgan captioned her post, while Dr. Phil's son wrote, "Been working on my dad jokes for years."