Morgan Stewart Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Jordan McGraw

World, mE!et Morgan Stewart's little one.
The Daily Pop and Nightly Pop co-host welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Row Renggli McGraw, with her husband Jordan McGraw. Morgan announced the news via Instagram on Wednesday, Feb. 17, sharing a sweet, sentimental message about her newborn daughter.
"Row Renggli McGraw just quickly wanted me to update you guys that after 30 hours, 27 apple juices, & 16 pushes later that she decided to join our party!" Morgan wrote on Instagram. "And she's definitely the coolest girl I've ever met."
Jordan, who is the son of Dr. Phil and Robin McGraw, also took to social media with a precious photo of the newborn.
As E! readers may recall, Morgan and her singer hubby announced they were expecting their first child together back on Aug. 10. In a video of Jordan popping a massive balloon filled with what turned out to be pink confetti, the couple also revealed the sex of their baby.
"She may not be great at math but at least we know she'll be well dressed," Morgan captioned her post. Jordan wrote, "Been working on my dad jokes for years."
The pair told E! News exclusively at the time, "We are so excited about our baby girl! We can't WAIT to meet her!"
Morgan has shared much of her pregnancy journey not just on social media, but with E! viewers, too.
Before issuing a (temporary!) goodbye on Nightly Pop, her co-hosts Nina Parker and Hunter March delivered a fun maternity leave send-off that resulted in Morgan detailing her and Jordan's plans for sex after childbirth.
The couple got engaged in July and said "I do" in an intimate wedding ceremony on Dec. 11.
Despite the whole production being a last-minute decision amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, everything seemed to come together perfectly.
Morgan even urged other engaged couples to follow their lead. "If anybody at home is thinking about planning a massive wedding or you're bummed out about what's been going on and you want to postpone, don't do it," she said. "It's the only way to get married, is the way we did it. It is so lovely. And the people that really matter are there. It is so intimate. You actually get to take in the day. There is no other way to do it. No other way."
Look back at the gorgeous wedding here, and in honor of the birth of Morgan and Jordan's baby girl, keep scrolling to relive her pregnancy journey.
We can't wait to see more of Morgan and Jordan's little one!