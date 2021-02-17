Demi Lovato Can No Longer Drive After Overdose Caused Brain Damage and Vision Loss

Demi Lovato is revealing why you'll never see her behind the wheel of a car.

On Wednesday, Feb. 17, the singer and Michael D. Ratner, director of Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil, joined the Television Critics Association for a panel on the upcoming documentary.

During the discussion, the pop star explained how the film highlights the very real consequences of her near-fatal drug overdose in July 2018, adding that the "brain damage" she suffered at the time still affects her to this day.

"I don't drive a car, because I have blind spots on my vision," she explained. "I also, for a long time, had a really hard time reading... It was a big deal when I was able to read out of a book, which was like two months later, because my vision was so blurry."

Though these health issues are still present, Demi expresses gratitude because they serve as a reminder "of what could happen if I ever get into a dark place again."