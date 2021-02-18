Margaret Josephs Weighs in on Teresa & Jackie's RHONJ Fight (and That Gia Comment)

Watch : Teresa Giudice Reveals If Kids Approve of Hot New BF

Margaret Josephs had a front row seat to one of New Jersey's most epic fights.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is opening up about co-stars Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider's explosive showdown, which took place on last night's shocking season 11 premiere episode.

The battle of words was sparked by a cheating rumor Teresa spread about Jackie's husband Evan (at Evan's birthday party no less). When they tried talking it out at Margaret's house, Jackie brought up Teresa's daughter Gia Giudice in order to prove a point about spreading false lies (unfortunately, Jackie's made-up example of a fake rumor involved Gia and drugs).

"When Teresa came in, I really thought they were going to make up," Margaret told E! News exclusively. "She seemed perky, she was happy to see me. I said she's gonna see Jackie's upset and they're gonna make up. And it just did not go that way."



During the fight, Marg shared, "I really was like in a panic-stricken state."