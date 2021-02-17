Suspect Arrested in Hit-and-Run Crash That Killed Nicki Minaj's Father

Watch : Nicki Minaj Shares First Full Photos of Her Son

Police have arrested the man who allegedly killed Nicki Minaj's father in a hit-and-run incident.

On Wednesday, Feb. 17, Nassau County Police held a press conference where they announced the arrest of Charles Polevich. According to authorities, the 70 year old was driving the vehicle that struck and killed Robert Maraj on the evening of Friday, Feb. 12.

After surrendering to police, Polevich was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with a fatality and tampering with evidence.

In a statement to E! News, Polevich's attorney, Michael A. Scotto, says, "It's a tragic accident and the Maraj family are in our thoughts."

Currently, E! News can confirm the man's bail is set to $250,000. Additionally, Polevich was ordered to surrender his passport, his driver's license has been suspended and he's to remain in New York for the duration of the case. His next court date is set for Feb. 19.

In a statement to E! News, Polevich's attorney Michael A. Scotto says, "It's a tragic accident and the Maraj family are in our thoughts."