FKA twigs Says "It's a Miracle I Came Out Alive" After Alleged Abuse From Shia LaBeouf

The alleged abuse not only took its toll on twigs, but on her relationships with other people. "One time, he heard me laughing on FaceTime with my friend. He came in and had a massive argument with me because he said he doesn't make me laugh like that," she recalled. "So then I had to hide laughing with my friends. It's [about] isolation, so I don't talk to my friends. He hated that I had an experience to myself [with] something that didn't involve him, a memory that gave me joy...He made me feel like I wasn't allowed joy, basically. That's what it boils down to: I wasn't allowed joy unless it directly revolved around him."

Her embarrassment also held her back from accepting help after she reached out to friends. "I used to get this feeling of intense fear and shame," she told the magazine, "and I would evaporate from people's lives."

And then there were people who allegedly turned a blind eye. "There [were] people who have worked with Shia that I openly spoke to about the abuse that I was going through," she said, recalling their appearance at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2019 to promote Honey Boy. Without specifying who she spoke to, twigs added, "The reaction that I got [from his team] was pretty much, 'Okay. Well, it's Sundance.'"

E! News has reached out to LaBeouf's rep and attorney for comment on twigs' interview. In an official response to her lawsuit that LaBeouf and his lawyers filed on Feb. 5, the Pieces of a Woman actor denied "each and every" allegation made by his ex and claimed she "has not suffered any injury or damage as a result of [his] actions." His team also does not believe twigs is entitled to any relief or damages.

However, following the release of a preview of an upcoming interview between twigs and Gayle King to air on CBS This Morning, LaBeouf's attorney Shawn Holley told NBC News in a statement, "A lawyer issuing general denials to all the allegations in a lawsuit is standard procedure in civil practice and signals nothing about Shia's past statements or his acceptance of responsibility for things he has done wrong. Nothing has changed."