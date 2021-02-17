Watch the Spine-Chilling Trailer For Peacock's John Wayne Gacy: Devil In Disguise Docu-Series

One of America's most notorious serial killers.
On Wednesday, Feb. 17, Peacock released the bone-chilling trailer for its six-part true crime docu-series, John Wayne Gacy: Devil In Disguise. As teased in the NBCUniversal streaming service's new preview, the upcoming true crime program, which premieres March 25, will take a closer look at the dark crimes committed by Gacy, who was known as the "Killer Clown."
According to Peacock, John Wayne Gacy: Devil In Disguise follows "the chilling story of one of the world's most notorious serial killers told through the words of Gacy himself, those who were forever changed by his unspeakable deeds and those who believe that the full truth about the case remains concealed to this day."
In a past interview from prison, Gacy—who died at age 52 by lethal injection in May 1994—said, "I had no need to talk to the media, they were looking for sensationalism and they were looking for the monster."
For those unfamiliar with the notorious serial killer, Gacy was convicted after assaulting and murdering at least 33 young men and boys in the 1970s. This was shocking news to his neighbors at the time as he was known for dressing as a clown and entertaining children.
One neighbor notes in the trailer below, "He was a very good neighbor, we socialize with him." Little did she know that near 30 bodies were buried under Gacy's home.
As Gacy's deeds were immense and dark, the new series questions whether the full story has been told, including the question if anyone else may've been involved.
The infamous killer adds, "The dead won't bother you, it's the living you got to worry about."
John Wayne Gacy: Devil In Disguise is brought to Peacock by NBC News and Rod Blackhurst, the Emmy-nominated producer of Amanda Knox. In addition to Blackhurst, Alexa Danner, Elizabeth Fischer and Tracy Ullman serve as executive producers.
Catch the haunting new trailer below.
John Wayne Gacy: Devil In Disguise will be available to stream March 25 on Peacock.