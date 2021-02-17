Why RHONJ's Teresa Giudice Calls Herself "the Tom Brady of Housewives"

Watch : Teresa Giudice Reveals If Kids Approve of Hot New BF

Teresa Giudice has been through a lot on camera.

The mom of four is the only remaining original cast member on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and E! News caught up with her before the Bravo show's 11th season premieres tonight, Wednesday, Feb. 17.

"When I first started the show, I did it for fun," Teresa told Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester. "Season one and two were fun. And after that, season three on...family came on, then the whole legal stuff, then I lost my mom, then I lost my dad."

Suffice to say, "I haven't had fun on the show," in a while, the 48-year-old reality TV star added. "Very tough. I'm the Tom Brady of Housewives."

But how much longer can Teresa keep playing? "I can't really answer that right now," she said.

In the meantime, hopefully season 11 shows a happier side to Teresa's life. Regardless, there's no doubt that New Jersey O.G. will be involved in her fair share of drama. One trailer even previews her getting into a shocking fight with her brother Joe Gorga and her sister-in-law and co-star Melissa Gorga over none other than her ex-husband Joe Giudice.