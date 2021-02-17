Paris HiltonFashion WeekKardashiansPhotosVideos

It's Time to Compare All of Paris Hilton's Engagement Rings

After Paris Hilton confirmed she's engaged to boyfriend Carter Reum, we decided it's be hot to look back on her previous engagement rings.

Diamonds really are a girl's best friend. 

Congratulations are in order for Paris Hilton, who confirmed she's engaged to her boyfriend Carter Reum after a little more than one year of dating. The venture capitalist dropped to one knee on Feb. 13 on the beach of the private island the duo chose to celebrate the multi-hyphenated businesswoman's 40th birthday. 

"This past year with COVID has accelerated so many things," Paris explained to People. "As someone who traveled constantly, I had a chance to stay home and reevaluate what was important to me. My relationship and the time I spent with Carter was a gift. I'm excited for our next chapter."

And, TBH, we were excited to see the engagement ring Reum proposed with, given Paris' history of receiving multimillion dollar rocks. The 40-year-old entrepreneur definitely did not disappoint, presenting the DJ with a sparkler designed by Jean Dousset, the great-grandson of Louis Cartier. Yes, that Cartier.

It was a custom piece of jewelry worthy of receiving an entire gallery of photos dedicated to it on Paris' official website. But how does it compare to the rocks presented to her in the past? 

Let's look back on all The Simple Life star's rings, including a 47-carat stunner and the one she held onto even after calling off the engagement...

YouTube
Carter Reum

The venture capitalist went "above and beyond in every way" to craft the perfect engagement ring, said Paris. 

Designed by Jean Dousset, the great-grandson of Louis Cartier, Paris gushed that it was a "breathtaking ring that appears to be lit from within" Paris marveled on her website

According to Andrew Brown, the CEO of WP Diamonds, Paris' ring "appeared to be a 20 carat emerald cut diamond ring with trapezoid diamonds on each side," which "would likely retail for $2 million."

YouTube

To make the ring, which has been dubbed the "Paris," a team of the "finest diamond cutters, polishers, jewelers, setters" came together, said the DJ, and "pushed the limits of jewelry using a tension setting to align diamonds seamlessly without metal."

George Pimentel/source credit/Getty Images
Chris Zylka

The Leftovers actor proposed to the hotel heiress in 2018 during a New Year's Eve weekend ski trip in Aspen, Colorado. "Fairy tales really do exist," Paris gushed to People at the time, going on to describe her ring as "gorgeous" and "sparkling." Which, obvs.

"I was shaking as I put it on," she admitted to the mag. "It is the most beautiful ring that I have ever seen!"

The sparkler was designed by celebrity jeweler Michael Greene, cost $2 million ring and had 22 carats total. Yeah, that's hot. 

"Paris just called and told me how much she appreciates it. She says it's her dream diamond," the jeweler told E! News at the time. "She said she never thought Chris would come up with something so perfect. She's so happy and excited."

Michael went on to reveal that Chris had reached out to him for the "perfect" ring after "asking around the family for tips and ideas."

Instagram

While Paris and Chris called off their engagement in November 2018, she didn't end her relationship with the engagement ring. 

During an interview with SiriusXM's Jenny McCarthy, Paris explained she felt she gave the jewelry designer "millions and millions of dollars of free publicity," so he let her keep the multi-million dollar piece.

"I love how social media has basically become a new form of money, it's pretty sick," Paris joked.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
Paris Latsis

Oh, the days of Paris and Paris.

After eight months of dating, the Greek shipping heir proposed in May 2005, reportedly presenting her with 15 rings to choose from. She ended up with a massive 24-carat canary diamond ring that was valued at $4.7 million.

"I'm so in love and grateful to have found such an honest and loyal person," the multi-hyphenate gushed to Us Weekly at the time. "I feel like we were meant to be, and I'm happy to have found someone to spend the rest of my life with."

The couple split less than six months later.

David Klein/Getty Images
Jason Shaw

Paris was barely 21 when she began dating the eight years older model in 2002. They were briefly engaged the next year.

They stayed friendly after their breakup though and sparked rekindling rumors when they were spotted together in 2010.

"Paris has always loved Jason and cared about him deeply," a source told E! News. "But when they were together she was just a kid and not ready for such a commitment."

