Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn Is Pregnant With Her First Baby

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn is going to be a mom.

The 31-year-old real estate agent is pregnant with her and her millionaire businessman husband Christian Richard's first child together, a source close to Quinn confirmed to E! News on Wednesday, Feb. 17. Quinn is more than half way through her pregnancy, another source close to her shared.

Quinn, a self-professed Selling Sunset "villain," and Richard, 41, have not revealed the sex of their baby or the reality star's due date. Their new addition will join the other babies in their lives, their two terrier dogs.

In an interview with U.K. newspaper Metro in August 2020, Quinn expressed her desire to have children. "I absolutely love kids," she said. "I want two, I would love two boys. I can't even imagine like trying to tame a little Christine."

"I always wanted two little boys just because I'm actually like quite a tomboy myself," she added. "I grew up playing sports, I love cars and I fly airplanes. I love all the boys stuff, I always have. I was really athletic growing up. I ride horses."