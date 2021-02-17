Behati Prinsloo Shares Rare Photo of Daughter Gio to Celebrate Her 3rd Birthday

Behati Prinsloo shared a rare—and hilarious—photo of her daughter Gio in honor of the toddler's 3rd birthday.

The Victoria's Secret model, who married Maroon 5 front man Adam Levine in 2014, took to Instagram on Feb. 17 to send some love her little one's way. The 32 year old posted a photo of herself and Gio rocking huge alien ears and black eyes. (Don't worry, it's just a filter!) Behati wrote in the caption, "my bestie turned 3," along with some green alien emojis so followers could understand the pair's virtual costume.

Followers loved the sweet pic of Behati and her daughter—and many noted that even with alien eyes and ears, these two look a lot alike.

In the comments section, one wrote, "Happy bday sweet pixie Gio!! Gorgeous Mommy and baby twin angel aliens." Another added, "Mommas twin. Happy bday baby girl."

A third posted, "Oh my gossssshhhhh she is a mini you!! So beautiful."