The Real Housewives of Miami Is Heading to Peacock & May Include This Season One Star

The Real Housewives of Miami revival is in the works.

On Wednesday, Feb. 17, Peacock, the NBCUniversal streaming service, announced that a reboot of the Miami-based Housewives show was in development. RHOM, which was the seventh installment in the popular franchise, ran for three seasons on Bravo between 2011 and 2013.

Over its three-season run, RHOM's ensemble cast featured Lea Black, Adriana de Moura, Alexia Echevarria, Marysol Patton, Larsa Pippen, Cristy Rice, Joanna Krupa, Ana Quincoces and Karent Sierra. And, from what a source shared with E! News, a season one O.G. may be returning for the reboot.

"Larsa has been in talks…for a role on the revival of RHOM," the insider told E! News. "Nothing has been confirmed yet, but it has been an ongoing conversation."

Per the source, Larsa "would love the opportunity" and is hopeful "it works out." The source continued, "She's been spending a lot of time in Miami recently and thinks it would be a great fit. She loves the Miami lifestyle and has a lavish house she would love to film at."