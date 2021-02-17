Even Shonda Rhimes Thinks Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page Is a Dream Come True

Watch : "Bridgerton" Stars Loved Those Sex Scenes as Much as You Did

Love Regé-Jean Page? You're not alone.

The Bridgerton star was featured on the 2021 TIME100 Next list and received a touching tribute from Shonda Rhimes. "You might dream of him, the one we call the Duke of Hastings," she wrote for the magazine in a piece published Feb. 17. "But in reality, Regé-Jean Page is finer than fiction and better than any dream."

The executive producer of the hit show went on to praise Page's talent. "He is that rare actor, one who brings an intensity, an intelligence and a precision to his work, providing endless depth to any scenes," Rhimes continued. "His disappearance into character builds a vibrant world for us to enter, making it impossible to imagine any other actor playing the role. Few actors craft their moments so beautifully—or steal our attention so quickly. As evidenced by his performance in Bridgerton, Regé is a singular talent whose prospects are limitless."

And it looks like his portrayal of Simon Basset is just the beginning. As Rhimes put it, "Today, he may be our duke. By tomorrow… not even I can dream big enough to imagine."