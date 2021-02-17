Are You the One?'s Joe Torgerson and Mikala Thomas Are Engaged: See Her Massive Ring

For Mikala Thomas, Joe Torgerson is certainly the one! The MTV duo—who starred on different seasons of Are You the One?—announced their engagement on Instagram Feb. 15.

Joe posted a photo of himself holding hands with Mikala as they enjoyed a few cocktails and she blissfully stared at her ring, with the future groom writing, "You're stuck with me now."

The bride-to-be also gave fans a closer look at her sparkly new accessory—which appears to feature a giant solitaire diamond set on a gold band—by sharing a picture of herself resting her hand on him during their beach vacation. She captioned the sweet snapshot, "Best friends forever."

Joe and Mikala first sparked romance rumors back in 2018. And after months of denying the dating speculation, the two confirmed their relationship status in August of that year when they both posted PDA-packed pictures and captioned them "My [heart]."

Mikala reflected on their first date on their one year anniversary.