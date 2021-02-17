Drew Barrymore Candidly Shares Why She's "Never Done Anything" to Her Face

Watch : Drew Barrymore & Adam Sandler's "50 First Dates" Turns 16: E! News Rewind

Drew Barrymore is embracing life's journey—without plastic surgery.

The Charlie's Angels alum has spent most of her life in Hollywood, but when it comes to widespread cosmetic practices, the actress has made it clear she does not partake. "I've never done anything to my face and I would like to try to not to," the 45-year-old mom of two said on her talk show Feb. 16. "Never say never."

As for why, the star pointed to her personality. "The thing that I do care about and I do feel is still relevant to my life is the face," she continued. "I know myself. I'm a highly addictive person and I do one injection I'm going to look like Jocelyn Wildenstein by Friday."

Simultaneously, she wasn't interested in complying with new standards of beauty and aging. "I think because I'm so rebellious that I saw all of that pressure and I saw all of those women torturing themselves to look a certain way and I thought, 'You miserable people,'" the actress said. "I just wanted to never be afraid of what life would do to me. I probably went to too many opposite extremes. Now I'm boring and safe and healthy."