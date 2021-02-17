Paris Hilton Is Engaged to Carter Reum

Watch : Paris Hilton's Heartfelt Letter to Boyfriend Carter Reum

The stars have aligned for Paris Hilton and boyfriend Carter Reum.

On Feb. 17, the star's 40th birthday, she confirmed she's engaged to her boyfriend of just over a year. "This past year with COVID has accelerated so many things. As someone who traveled constantly, I had a chance to stay home and reevaluate what was important to me. My relationship and the time I spent with Carter was a gift," Paris told People. "I'm excited for our next chapter."

According to the outlet, the couple got engaged on Feb. 13 while on a private island celebrating her birthday.

Since the multi-hyphenated businesswoman went public with the savvy entrepreneur back in January 2020, the two have been inseparable. They debuted their relationship at the InStyle and Warner Bros. party following the 2020 Golden Globes.

A source told E! News at the time, "Paris was with Carter Reum last night. He is a tech startup entrepreneur and investor and is in the Gwyneth Paltrow circle of friends. He is known in Hollywood. They have been seeing each other for a little over a month."

Although multiples sources shared that the two "are very happy together," there was no question about the international singer-DJ's feeling for Carter as she is not shy about gushing over her man.

As fans of the Sliving queen may recall, they have adorably celebrated each month of their whirlwind relationship with a heartfelt Instagram post.