Dance Moms' Kevin Cosculluela Arrested for Alleged Abuse of Minor Students

Kevin Cosculluela, who appeared on Dance Moms, was arrested for allegedly abusing two of his underage students.
According to online court records viewed by E! News, the 25-year-old dance instructor was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 12 in Orange County, Fla. and charged with multiple counts of sexual misconduct toward two minors. He entered not guilty pleas to the charges, which include two counts of sexual activity with a child of age 16 or 17, two counts of solicitation of a minor via computer and one count of lewd or lascivious conduct.
In an arrest warrant obtained by E! News, Kevin is accused of allegedly abusing the victims in 2020 after starting private instruction with them through Peaches Dance and Music in Orlando. One victim alleged Kevin "forced" her into performing oral sex on him and used Snapchat to solicit nude photos.
Per the arrest warrant, a second victim alleged Kevin solicited nude photos via Snapchat and inappropriately touched her while in dance class.
The two alleged victims told detectives, according to the arrest warrant, that Kevin would get angry at them and ignore them when they had refused his advances, and that they were worried about losing him as a teacher.
The arrest warrant stated that one of the alleged victims told detectives Kevin's treatment toward her changed after they began texting in September 2020. "She said that he could be 'scary' sometimes if she didn't do what he wanted," the warrant read. "She explained that Kevin would threaten to take away lessons, ignore her during lessons, yell at her, swear at her and not speak to her for days if she didn't do what he wanted."
The father of one of the alleged victim's stated that he was informed during the last week of 2020 that Kevin had been fired due to "inappropriate behavior" but was not given further details.
Kevin appeared as a guest dancer on Dance Moms in 2013, and he competed on America's Got Talent in 2012.
E! News has reached out to his attorney for comment.