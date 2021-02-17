The Bachelor's Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Fuel Romance Rumors With New York Outing

What's going on with Kelley Flanagan and Peter Weber? That's the very question Bachelor fans are asking after examining the duo's social media activity.
On Feb. 16, Kelley took to Instagram Stories to share footage of herself shopping for apartments in New York, where Peter currently resides. Later on, she posted a photo of herself enjoying some rosé and French fries at Good Bar in Brooklyn.
But it looks like she wasn't alone. That same day, Peter posted a video of himself grabbing a bite to eat with his pal and fellow Bachelorette alum Dustin Blaine Kendrick. And while he didn't list their location, it didn't take long for social media sleuths to piece together that the pilot and the attorney appeared to be at the same restaurant. Similarly, Kelley later posted clips of herself hanging out at 230 Fifth Rooftop Bar in Manhattan. Dustin also shared a video from what appeared to be the same place.
As fans will recall, Kelley, Peter and Dustin all quarantined together in Chicago last year. It wasn't long before Kelley and Peter sparked romance rumors with their TikTok videos and eventually confirmed they were dating.
Over the next few months, the season 24 stars took several major steps in their relationships, including hanging out with each other's families and sharing their plans to move to the Big Apple together. So when they announced their split in December, some Bachelor fans were surprised.
"Unfortunately him and I are in two different stages of our lives and saw our future paths differently," Kelley wrote on Instagram at the time. "I wish Peter the absolute best and want to thank everyone for your continued support as I move on to my next chapter. I'm still hoping to make it to New York one of these days, but for now I just want to focus on my happiness!"
Peter proceeded to move to New York without Kelley in January, and she announced her plans to head there that same month. But the move isn't the only thing to leave fans wondering if the two could rekindle their romance. Earlier this month, Kelley and Peter were spotted hanging out at the same pre-Super Bowl party in Tampa, Fla.
"They have been in touch and are working on their relationship," a source close to Peter told E! News at the time. "They are not back together but Peter has been reaching out to Kelley and regrets their breakup. Kelley is very hesitant and thinks he's not ready to commit to her but still has feelings for Peter."