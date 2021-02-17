Meghan & HarryFashion WeekKardashiansPhotosVideos

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Is Marc Jacobs' Muse in Sassy New Campaign

Lourdes Leon, Madonna's 24-year-old daughter, is the star of a new Marc Jacobs campaign that launched Feb. 16. See the eye-catching images.

Lourdes LeonBrianna Capozzi

Lourdes Leon is the face of a new fashion campaign, and the photos exude the same rebellious spirit that has long been a signature of her mom, Madonna

The 24-year-old model rocks long red hair and matching red nails in photos for The Marc Jacobs Spring 2021 campaign, released on Tuesday, Feb. 16. In one image, Lourdes, who also goes by Lola, is wearing a floral top with rainbow-hued striped socks, while another look features a sparkly bra, colorful headdress and sneakers.

"Marc has a long-storied history with Madonna and so it only made sense for us to tap Lola to be the face of the campaign as she perfectly encapsulates the youthful spirit and uncompromising sense of individuality central to this younger expression of the brand," the company stated in the press release. 

Lourdes, who is the eldest of Madonna's six children, posted a number of the photos to her Instagram and added the caption, "MARCMYWORDSsssssssssss TY @marcjacobs." She also tagged several others involved in the shoot. 

She made her professional modeling debut at age 19 in 2016, while she was still a student at the University of Michigan. 

Lourdes recently starred in a campaign for Juicy Couture and has previously worked with Stella McCartney, Miu Miu, Gypsy Sport and Converse. 

Last month, Lourdes posted images of herself wearing black underpants in a Juicy ad. When several users wrote negative comments that mentioned the model's mom, Lourdes proved she can more than hold her own by firing back at the individuals. 

