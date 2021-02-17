Meghan & HarryFashion WeekKardashiansPhotosVideos

From Meadow Walker to Eve Jobs, These Celebrity Kids Are Poised to Take Over the Modeling World

The daughters of the late Paul Walker and Steve Jobs are making a splash in the modeling world. Meet the next generation of It Girls and Guys here as fashion week heats up.

Fashion insiders used to scoff at the thought of a celebrity's offspring getting into modeling, but thanks to the likes of Kaia Gerber and the Hadid sisters, the runway is now a haven for nepotism—and for good reason!

Year after year, these 20-somethings rank among the industry's highest-paid models in the industry. (In 2018, Kendall Jenner earned the top spot after raking in $22.5 million, and it simply wouldn't be fashion week without Gigi Hadid and little sis Bella.) Moreover, they're consistently booked to walk for fashion houses across the globe, opening the show in stunning ensembles designed by the likes of Hedi Slimane and Maria Grazia Churi.

So, it's no wonder the industry has its sights set on the next generation of celebrity kids with enviable genetics and a killer strut.

Thus far, Lila Moss has shown she has that je ne sais quoi that made her mom Kate Moss so famous. The 18-year-old model has already walked for Miuccia Prada's Miu Miu, and most recently walked with her mother in the Fendi haute couture show this January.

Other aspiring cover girls have found success off the runway, with Apple co-founder Steve Jobs' daughter, 22-year-old Eve Jobs, making her modeling debut for beloved beauty brand Glossier.

Get acquainted with Lila, Eva and more up-and-coming models in our gallery below:

 

Instagram
Meadow Walker

With dreamy eyes similar to late dad Paul Walker's, it's no wonder she's a model for Proenza Schouler's pre-fall 2021 campaign.

Natalia Bryant/Instagram
Natalia Bryant

In February, the teenage daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant signed a modeling contract with IMG Models, joining National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman as the agency's latest recruits.

Instagram
Romeo Beckham

As expected, the teen followed in 'rents David and Victoria Beckham's footsteps by pursuing a career in fashion.

Instagram
Leni Klum

Model Heidi Klum starred alongside lookalike daughter Leni on the cover of Vogue.

Instagram
Eve Jobs

The daughter of the late Steve Jobs landed a role as the face of Glossier.

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images
Myles B. O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal's son maked a stylish impression at the Lanvin fashion show during Paris Fashion Week in 2019.

Miu Miu
Lila Grace

The daughter of supermodel Kate Moss and Dazed magazine co-founder Jefferson Hack already has an impressive resume after appearing in shows for Fendi and Miu Miu.

Instagram
Audrey McGraw

The daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill is an established print model, appearing in campaigns for Tory Burch and Milk.

Instagram
Ella Emhoff

The 21-year-old step-daughter of Vice President Kamala Harris signed with IMG Models after making an impression in her Miu Miu coat at the 2021 Presidential Inauguration.

Instagram
Ming Lee Simmons

It was only a matter of time before the daughter of Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee became a model.

