Is This the Year That Britney Spears Finally Breaks Free?

In the last 12 years, Britney Spears has released four albums, guest-starred on three major TV shows, served as a mentor during one season of The X Factor, toured the world and popularized the Las Vegas residency with one of the most successful stints the Strip has ever seen.

And as "Framing Britney Spears" brought into stark clarity earlier this month, she did it all while retaining zero personal autonomy in the eyes of the law.

The sobering doc, the latest episode of FX's docu-series The New York Times Presents, laid bare the fact that, in the years since Britney's mental health was in such a state that her parents sought the intervention of the courts, which in turn put a third party in charge of her personal and business affairs, her existence has become something of a contradiction. On the one hand, she's been deemed by the Judicial Branch of California a person who "cannot care" for herself or manage her own finances. And on the other, she's been considered of sound enough mind to work steadily and amass an estate of $60 million.

Conventional wisdom would assume that someone constrained to a conservatorship for 12 years wouldn't have the capacity to function at the level Spears has almost since its start, nor should anyone expect them to. After all, these sorts of arrangements are usually intended to be deployed as a last resort, granted only if there are no alternatives left to exhaust, according to the state of California. And yet, here we are.

In the wake of "Framing Britney Spears," one of the biggest questions being asked by devoted fans and casual observers alike—perhaps second only to "How dare Diane Sawyer?"—is what will it take for Britney Spears to finally be free?