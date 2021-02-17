Meghan & HarryFashion WeekKardashiansPhotosVideos

Every Look You Need to See From Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2021

By Samantha Schnurr Feb 17, 2021 11:00 AMTags
FashionLife/StyleFashion WeekCelebrities
The best-dressed time of year has once again begun. 

Of course, we're talking about fashion week—or shall we say fashion month—the bi-annual season when designers send their newest creations down catwalks in fashion capitals around the world while photographers, editors and influencers capture every moment for fans back home to see. 

Given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, things have been quite different in the fashion world as of late. After the virus gripped the world a year ago, some designers opted out of showing once the fall arrived as they reconsidered the traditional schedule while others embraced new technological ways of debuting their work. While what to expect from fashion week was a bit more unclear last season given the unprecedented time, designers are forging ahead in this new normal—which has become a blend of in-person (masked and socially distant, of course) and virtual showings. 

This time around, the official calendar features beloved brands like Christian Siriano, Tom Ford, Oscar de la Renta and Jason Wu among many more. 

No matter how things unfold, rest assured E! News will be here every step along the way with live show streams, exclusive interviews, celebrity sightings and, of course, all of the best looks from fashion week. So, channel your best Miranda Priestley and peruse all of the must-see runway looks below! And, not to fret, aspiring style stars—we'll be updating you right here with more looks as fashion weeks continue around the world. All you have to do is just keep scrolling—no travel required!

Badgley Mischka
Badgley Mischka
Badgley Mischka
Badgley Mischka
Badgley Mischka
Badgley Mischka
Badgley Mischka
Badgley Mischka
Badgley Mischka
Badgley Mischka
Badgley Mischka
Badgley Mischka
Badgley Mischka
Badgley Mischka
Badgley Mischka
Badgley Mischka
Badgley Mischka
Badgley Mischka
Badgley Mischka
Badgley Mischka
Anne Klein Collection
Anne Klein
Anne Klein Collection
Anne Klein
Anne Klein Collection
Anne Klein
Anne Klein Collection
Anne Klein
Santiago Felipe/Getty Images
Geoffrey Mac
Santiago Felipe/Getty Images
Geoffrey Mac
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Rebecca Minkoff
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Rebecca Minkoff
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Rebecca Minkoff
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Rebecca Minkoff
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Rebecca Minkoff
Dan Lecca / Courtesy of Jason Wu
Jason Wu
Dan Lecca / Courtesy of Jason Wu
Jason Wu
Dan Lecca / Courtesy of Jason Wu
Jason Wu
Dan Lecca / Courtesy of Jason Wu
Jason Wu
Dan Lecca / Courtesy of Jason Wu
Jason Wu
Dan Lecca / Courtesy of Jason Wu
Jason Wu
Dan Lecca / Courtesy of Jason Wu
Jason Wu

