Every Look You Need to See From Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2021

Watch : 5 Questions With NYFW Designers

The best-dressed time of year has once again begun.

Of course, we're talking about fashion week—or shall we say fashion month—the bi-annual season when designers send their newest creations down catwalks in fashion capitals around the world while photographers, editors and influencers capture every moment for fans back home to see.

Given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, things have been quite different in the fashion world as of late. After the virus gripped the world a year ago, some designers opted out of showing once the fall arrived as they reconsidered the traditional schedule while others embraced new technological ways of debuting their work. While what to expect from fashion week was a bit more unclear last season given the unprecedented time, designers are forging ahead in this new normal—which has become a blend of in-person (masked and socially distant, of course) and virtual showings.

This time around, the official calendar features beloved brands like Christian Siriano, Tom Ford, Oscar de la Renta and Jason Wu among many more.