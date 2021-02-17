See How Must-Know Black Designers and Stylists Would Dress These Dream Clients

Watch : 5 Questions With NYFW Designers

At the heart of it, fashion is fantasy—and these designers and stylists are dreaming up some celebrity looks.

With fashion week once again in full swing around the world, style is in the spotlight as designers let their new creations whisk us away into their imagination—something they do quite well. "My favorite part of being a designer is seeing what I envision in my head come to physical life, then seeing people wear it," designer Samantha Black of Sammy B told E! News. "It's honestly such an honorable feeling and addicting at the same time."

Shaniya Charles of Sadé + Shaniya echoed the sentiment. "My favorite part is seeing the images and thoughts I have in my head come to life," she said. "To physically see a vision come to life is beautiful."

While the coronavirus pandemic has turned the industry on its head over the past year while limiting the places we can go and how often we get dressed up, it hasn't put a damper on sartorial dreams. In the spirit of fashion and all the imagination it involves, we asked Black designers and stylists you need to know who they would dress and what they would pick for them to wear in these make-believe scenarios.