Go Inside Olympic Swimmer Nathan Adrian's Baby Nursery and Playroom

Nathan Adrian's baby nursery is built for a champion.

Before officially becoming parents, the Olympic swimmer and his wife Hallie Adrian made some final touches to their baby girl's nursery and playroom. With help from Pottery Barn Kids, the couple was ultimately able to create spaces grounded in modern furniture, but still filled with plenty of warmth.

"For the nursery, we wanted a comfortable/cozy space because it creates an open environment for people to spend time together in," Nathan explained. "Especially for the playroom, we wanted it to be a space that was functional. We wanted that room to be a place that baby Adrian goes to actually play and that we read/spend time together in."

As for Hallie, she was excited to find sustainable products that are free of toxins. "We love that the furniture is not only made with eco-conscious materials but is also GREENGUARD certified and screened for thousands of bad chemicals," she shared. "Even the bedding is organic!"