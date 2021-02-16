Meghan & HarryFashion WeekKardashiansPhotosVideos

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Welcome a Baby Boy: Revisit Their Road to Parenthood

Game of Thrones co-stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are said to be "very, very happy" about the birth of their son. Look back at their love story in photos.

From King in the North to doting dad! 

On Tuesday, Feb. 16, news broke that Kit Harington and Rose Leslie became parents to a baby boy. The actor's rep told E! News that the longtime couple is "very, very happy" about the birth of their son. 

The former Game of Thrones co-stars, who wed in 2018 after more than four years together, announced they were pregnant with their first child together last September. Rose, 34, raved at the time, "I am thrilled to be expecting. And I can't wait to meet the new member of our family!"

Ever since coupling up, the British A-lister and his Scottish lady have perfected the art of private celebrity romance. Kit, 34, proved as much when he told Esquire in 2017, "...it's as much her relationship as it is mine and I can't speak for both of us. But yeah, we are very, very happy. So that's what I'll say about that."

2021 Celebrity Babies

In celebration of the pair's baby news, revisit Kit and Rose's love story by scrolling through our gallery below: 

AKM-GSI
High-Flying Love

After first sparking romance rumors in 2012, the co-stars only fueled the speculation as they kept close while making their way through LAX back in 2014.

Splash News
Still Going Strong

In 2016, the duo packed on the PDA during a lunch outing in Los Angeles.

Dan Wooller/REX/Shutterstock
Coupling Up

Making their red carpet debut, Kit and Rose got snuggly on the red carpet at the 2016 Laurence Olivier Awards in London. 

Dan Wooller/REX/Shutterstock
Kiss Off

Kit and Rose didn't shy away from showing each other affection while at the glitzy ceremony. 

ISP / BACKGRID
All Greek to Me

In May 2017, the lovebirds jetted off to Greece for a vacation in the sun. 

Samir Hussein/GC Images
Music to Their Ears

The duo stepped out for a day of fun at the Glastonbury Festival in June 2017.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Be Mine

All eyes were on Kit and Rose at the season 7 premiere of HBO's Game Of Thrones in 2017. A few months later, in September, news broke that the actor had popped the question

Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images
They Do!

In June 2018, the stars exchanged vows in a church service near the Wardhill Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. 

"The wedding was perfect," a source revealed to E! News. "Family and friends were elated for Rose and Kit. It was a day of love and celebration and you could see it on everyone's faces."

Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Feeling Red Hot

The stars got dolled up for Game of Thrones' season eight premiere in April 2019.

SplashNews.com
Do-Gooders

The two lovebirds attended the MS Society's Carols by Candlelight event in December 2019.

Shutterstock
Feeling Golden

The couple turned the 2020 Golden Globes into date night. 

RSMX/starmaxinc.com/Shutterstock
Jet Set Off

After making a rare public appearance on the red carpet for the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, the pair was spotted traveling back home.

BURST PHOTOS / BACKGRID
Baby On Board

In September 2020, the Scottish actress announced that she was pregnant with the couple's first child."I am thrilled to be expecting," Rose gushed to The New York Post. "And I can't wait to meet the new member of our family!"

They were later spotted in London on an afternoon stroll with their pup. 

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Officially Parents

Mom and dad! In February 2021, a rep for the Game of Thrones star told E! News the couple welcomed a baby boy and are "very, very happy!"

