Why Leroy Garrett Had To Be "Very Strategic" About How He Acts on The Challenge

In honor of Black History Month, E! is talking to Black reality show contestants to reveal what it's really like being a minority on TV.

Fans of The Challenge remember the moment things started getting real for the MTV favorite last June. Releasing a tweet speaking out on contestant Dee Nguyen's "offensive comments on the Black Lives Matter movement," the network revealed they were severing ties with the Australian Geordie Shore alum.

Addressing Nguyen's social media statements, the network continued, "We strongly condemn systemic racism and stand with those raising their voices against injustice."

One voice within their own family that definitely took notice of their action? Leroy Garrett, a fan-favorite who had competed in 11 seasons by that point since making his debut on 2011's The Real World: Las Vegas.

"This is a great start and a step in the right direction," he wrote. "BUT I wish you guys would've had this same energy in the past when I was called Racial Slurs. I hope U continue to keep that same energy with current and future cast members!"