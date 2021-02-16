Precious Mustapha Reveals the Moment She Realized Fate: The Winx Saga Would Be a Hit

Watch : "The Vampire Diaries" Stars Talk Most Epic Scenes

From fan of The Vampire Diaries to star of Fate: The Winx Saga.

In an exclusive chat with E! News, actress Precious Mustapha sounded off on the success of Netflix's latest young adult drama. Following its season one debut on Netflix last month, Fate: The Winx Saga found itself in the no. 1 spot in the U.S. and trending worldwide.

"I'm feeling really, really happy and like, overwhelmed," Mustapha exclusively told E! News. "And it's really nice to see the response in the sense of like, viewers have really taken to the characters and enjoyed the show."

For those unfamiliar with the show, Fate: The Winx Saga is a reimagining of Iginio Straffi's animated series, Winx Club, and follows a group of fairies attending the magical Alfea College in the Otherworld.

With an already established fanbase and longtime TVD producer and writer Brian Young at the helm, Fate was guaranteed to be a hit for the streaming service. However, Mustapha, who plays water fairy Aisha, didn't realize just how successful the show would be.