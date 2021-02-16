Katy Perry's Stylist Reveals Why Her Fashion Hasn't Changed Since Becoming a Mom

Never underestimate a mom's fashion game.
As Katy Perry's stylist, Tatiana Waterford has had the privilege of dressing the music superstar for a variety of events including President Joe Biden's Celebrating America inauguration concert and new episodes of American Idol. And no matter where the Grammy nominee goes, her stylist is ready for the adventure.
"The fashion of American Idol is definitely very fun," Tatiana exclusively shared with E! News during New York Fashion Week. "You get to go crazy and make incredible custom looks and that's so fun about my job. I can almost look for the craziest, funnest things and it's like, who would ever wear this? Katy Perry will."
And while some may be quick to assume Katy is taking less risks now that she's a mom to daughter Daisy, Tatiana is quick to say that's just not the case.
"We can have just as much fun now that she's a mom too," she explained. "There's too much ‘moms can't wear this.' She looks amazing!"
One look fans won't soon forget is Christian Siriano's cow-print outfit that Katy rocked while working alongside fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. According to Tatiana, it was a fashion risk with a very special meaning.
"The cow look that Christian Siriano made custom for her was representing mother's milk," she explained. "She just had a baby. It's nice to be able to just step back and have fun. I'm not saying it's not stressful, but you can really have fun with it."
While Tatiana promised that there is "some exciting stuff to come" later this season on American Idol, E! News couldn't help but look back on Katy's inauguration performance.
Despite being under mandatory quarantine in Australia, Katy's stylist was still able to pull off a look from Thom Browne that deserved a fireworks show of its own.
"It's really cool to kind of watch the process," Tatiana reflected. "To see it the way that I did was pretty incredible and usually you're there in person so you're touching fabrics, you're seeing it all. But I was on Facetime and it took my breath away."
She added, "I watched it live on TV and that was just tears instantly."