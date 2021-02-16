9-1-1's Oliver Stark on How Buck's Big Backstory Episode Will Change Him

Watch : Jennifer Love Hewitt Humbled by Her "9-1-1" Casting

Finally, our Buck questions have been answered.

This week, 9-1-1 gave Evan "Buck" Buckley (Oliver Stark) his very own backstory episode, and it did a pretty good but sort of devastating job at explaining why Buck is the way he is. Basically, his parents had him so he could donate bone marrow to save their older dying son. When the older son, Daniel, died anyway, Buck's parents hid their grief away and never really moved on. Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) ended up doing a lot more to raise her little brother.

Buck became a total daredevil and traveled the world, keeping in touch with his sister via postcards while his relationship with his parents remained strained. Buck finally learned why his parents treated him the way they did and he even forgave them. As Stark tells E! News, there's still a long ways to go with Buck and his family, though they are on a "path of healing."