Teresa Giudice Defends Ex-Husband Joe Ahead of RHONJ Fight With Melissa & Joe Gorga

Watch : Teresa Giudice Explains Post-Breakup Boob Job

Even after all they've been through, Teresa Giudice still has Joe Giudice's back.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey finally returns tonight and season 11 promises lots of drama ahead. One of the most shocking moments from the RHONJ trailer previews Teresa getting into an explosive fight with brother Joe Gorga and her sister-in-law and co-star Melissa Gorga over Teresa's ex-husband Joe, who now lives abroad following his prison sentence and deportation.

Teresa gave some insight into the impending confrontation, telling E! News exclusively, "I guess they get upset about me sticking up for my ex-husband. He's a great father for my daughters, he'll always be in my life and he did the right thing by our divorce. Listen, he didn't mean for what happened to me, he didn't want any of that to happen. And look, I'm sure the poor guy didn't' want to get deported. It is what it is, you know? He is, he's a great person, we were married for 15 years and I know he didn't do anything intentionally to ever hurt me in any way."