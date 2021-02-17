Summer House's Sandwichgate Fight Between Lindsay and Stephen Explodes in Tense Preview

Hurricane Hubbard is back with a vengeance on Summer House.
In the eye of the storm is Lindsay Hubbard's boyfriend Stephen Traversie, who she confronts in this exclusive sneak peek of Thursday's all-new episode. Why? As the O.G. roommate shared with Danielle Olivera last week, she's fed up with his demanding work schedule and constant requests for—wait for it—sandwiches.
"What's wrong with you?" Lindsay says at the beginning of the clip after finding Stephen busy at work while the rest of the Summer House crew lounges around. "Do you understand how frustrating it is when you work all day?"
Stephen dismisses her comment, prompting Lindsay to add, "Are you gonna listen or are you gonna just type on your computer?"
At this point, Amanda Batula and Paige DeSorbo can't help but secretly listen in—rendering Stephen's request that Lindsay "lower" her voice useless.
"No, you ask for things all day every day," she shoots back.
According to Stephen, that's not true. "You've made me lunch one time," he tells Lindsay.
This, of course, sets her off. "What sandwiches have you made me?" she demands. "Have you made sure that I had something to eat? Are you a hangry person? If you didn't have your f--king lunch..."
Stephen once again says he needs to get back to work, but not before accusing Lindsay of not supporting him "at all."
"You can't have an adult conversation," he adds.
"I'm trying to and then you started attacking me," Lindsey fires back. "You have not done one f--king thing for me since you've been in this house, so let's get that straight."
As the couple continues to argue, more Summer House roommates start to notice. Kyle Cooke asks for Danielle's take on their relationship, and what she has to say isn't all that great.
"They're not alike at all," a concerned Danielle admits. "If she moves in with him, she's gonna marry him. She's gonna have kids with him.
Watch the entire confrontation in the above sneak peek!
