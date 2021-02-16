Melissa Gorga Talks Marriage Struggles With Joe, RHONJ "Infidelity Rumors" and More

Watch : Melissa Gorga Teases Last 3 Episodes of "RHONJ" at the Jersey Shore

Marriage isn't easy, especially when you're on reality TV.

Melissa Gorga is opening up about everything from her relationship struggles to the explosive new season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, which kicks off tomorrow night. The Bravo star reveals she and husband Joe Gorga won't be the only couple who weather some hardships when season 11 premieres.

"There's a lot of relationship drama this season, there really is," Melissa told E! News exclusively. "A lot of our relationships were probably a little challenged over the pandemic. You're spending so much more time alone with your husbands and you get to know each other even more than you thought you knew each other, you know?"

The RHONJ season 11 trailer hinted that cheating is a big topic of conversation among the ladies of the Garden State this year.

"There's definitely some infidelity rumors floating around and I'll be honest with you, it's right off the bat with the first episode. Boom, it's like right there," Melissa teased. "So it definitely sets the tone for the season. Listen, it's real, there's accusations going on. Obviously Joe and I are bumping heads a lot this season. It's been rough. It's been a little rough."