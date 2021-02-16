Would Rachel Lindsay Replace Chris Harrison as Bachelor Host? She Says…

Lindsay also weighed in on Kirkconnell's apology. "I mean, it's an apology. We been asking for it for a long time," she told E!. "I think it's a little bit after the fact, but she apologized. It was a great written statement and it's just holding her accountable to the things she said she is going to commit to and that's all we can do at this point."

Now, mere days after Harrison's swift announcement, the future of the franchise is a mystery. "I don't think anybody knows what's next," Lindsay said. "I think we are all going to be waiting and seeing."

As she faces critics blaming her for Harrison stepping aside, others have called for Lindsay to replace him as host. Would she consider it if given the opportunity? "Honestly, I am not even thinking about that," she said. "I think the bigger picture is that there is an issue and Chris is recognizing it, other people are recognizing and I think if my message is to really make change and to really create a level of awareness, then I can't be focused on trying to take somebody else's job. I am just focused on really us getting to a place of unity where we can all be better."