Johnny Galecki Hilariously Calls Out Ex Kaley Cuoco's Anniversary Note to Husband Karl Cook

Watch : Kaley Cuoco Emotionally Thanks Fan For Returning Her Wallet

Kaley Cuoco is celebrating a relationship milestone, but not without a few laughs.

The Flight Attendant star took to her Instagram to celebrate her five-year anniversary with her husband Karl Cook.

"Happy 5 years to the weirdest person I know!" she wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of herself and Karl sharing some PDA with face coverings on. "I don't remember a moment before you entered my life.. what a boring life that must have been! I love you @mrtankcook !"

Karl returned the sentiments in the comments, writing, "This is the only way I want to kiss from now on!!! I love you so much honey!"

And while the message was super sweet, Kaley's ex-boyfriend and The Big Bang Theory co-star Johnny Galecki appeared to take issue with the caption given the time they spent together, commenting, "Um."

As many fans may recall, while Johnny and Kaley were a couple on TV, they also dated in real life for two years, which was roughly season one through three of the popular show.