See David Beckham’s Touching Note to Kobe and Vanessa Bryant’s Kids

The Beckams are showing a little Valentine's Day love to the Bryants.

On Sunday, Feb. 14, Vanessa Braynt took to her Instagram Story to share the heartwarming note David Beckham sent to her and the late Kobe Bryant's three daughters, Natalia, 18, Bianka and 19-month-old Capri.

As fans may recall, the youngest child was born in June 2019, seven months before the tragic helicopter crash that took the lives of the professional basketball player and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna along with others.

"I hope I inspire my children just as much as your dad did," David wrote. "Thinking about you all today." The sweet note also came with bouquets of pink flowers, one for each child.

Vanessa captioned the Story by tagging David and his wife Victoria Beckham and then writing, "Thank you for sending flowers to @nataliabryant , Bianka and Capri."

Vanessa also honored Kobe on the special day, sharing a couple of throwback photos to when both were younger.