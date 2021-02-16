Blac Chyna Says She's in a "Positive Space" With Ex Rob Kardashian

Keeping up with Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian appears to be a peaceful journey in 2021.
On Monday, Feb. 15, the reality TV star made a rare appearance on The Wendy Williams Show where she discussed her family life. When asked how co-parenting is going with Rob, Chyna had a positive update for fans.
"It's doing good. It's doing well," she told Wendy Williams. "Valentine's Day just passed and he sent a really pretty heart bouquet for Dream Kardashian. Everything's good. We're in a positive space."
But when Wendy followed up asking if she would ever get back together with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, Chyna replied, "No."
Another hot topic during the interview was child support. According to the model, her exes don't support her financially. However, she doesn't view it as a negative when it comes to co-parenting. As she explained to Wendy, "If they're doing their part on their end and I'm doing my part on my end, that's perfectly fine and that's co-parenting."
Back in September 2020, a source explained why Rob hasn't been required to pay Dream's mom child support. "In March of last year, a judge ruled that Rob (and actually neither of them) had to pay child support," an insider told E! News. "That ruling is still in play today and has not changed.
As for life as a single mom during quarantine, Chyna said that things are going well with her 4-year-old daughter she shares with Rob as well as her 8-year-old son King Cairo she raises with Tyga.
"They're doing really good," she shared. "We're just in quarantine and relaxing really. For the most part, we just chill in the house, eating, painting, games."
And as she continues her latest reality TV venture on WE tv titled The Real Blac Chyna, things with her mom Tokyo Toni remain a work in progress.
"I can't really change anybody," she explained. "I feel like, you know, my mom is set in her ways and I can't really dwell on anything in the past. I just have to focus on my kids and my career and the things I have coming up and just remain positive and prayed up."
The Wendy Williams Show airs weekdays. Check your local listings online.