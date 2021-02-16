Bridgerton Casts Simone Ashley as Its Season 2 Leading Lady

Watch : "Bridgerton" Star Jonathan Bailey Teases Season 2 Hopes

Sounds like Mr. Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) might have met his match.

Netflix just announced that Bridgerton has cast Simone Ashley (Sex Education) as Kate Sharma, the woman who's about to steal Anthony's heart in season two of everybody's new favorite show. Kate is "a smart, headstrong young woman who suffers no fools—Anthony Bridgerton very much included."

Lady Whistledown made sure to note on Twitter that she'll be writing about the new arrival as she hits the ton in season two.

"Quite the juicy bit of gossip, dear readers..." she wrote via the Bridgerton Twitter account, accompanied by a bee emoji. "This author is certainly looking forward to many a column covering Miss Kate Sharma."

Bees are sure to play a large part in the second season, which will follow eldest Bridgerton Anthony in his quest to finally settle down as the head of his family. However, it's not going to just be smooth sailing for Kate and Anthony if the show follows the book, The Viscount Who Loved Me. It's actually Kate's sister upon whom Anthony first sets his sights, and Kate is "the most meddlesome woman to ever grace a London ballroom."