Meghan & HarryFashion WeekKardashiansPhotosVideos

Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2021: The Ultimate Guide to Every Celebrity Sighting

By McKenna Aiello Feb 16, 2021 12:00 PMTags
FashionFashion WeekNew York Fashion WeekCelebrities
Watch: 5 Questions With NYFW Designers

Lights, camera, fashion week

New York Fashion Week is officially off to the races, and while the COVID-19 pandemic has required some designers to go virtual this season, there's no shortage of star power—on and off the runway.

The style extravaganza kicked off Sunday, Feb. 14 with standout fall/winter 2021 collections from the likes of Jason Wu, Markarian (First Lady Jill Biden's Inauguration Day designer), and Prabal Gurung. 

And as fashion week continues, you'll want to mark your calendar for Feb. 17 at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET, when Lindsay Peoples Wagner will give E! an exclusive tour of the Black In Fashion Council's showroom, which spotlights emerging Black designers. That conversation, along with many more insider moments from NYFW, will stream across E! News platforms throughout the week. 

Since fashion week wouldn't be complete without the star sightings, we've got you covered on every single one.

photos
New York Fashion Week's Best Celebrity Street Style Moments

As fashion week takes over New York, London, Milan and Paris, stay up to date with our gallery below:

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Ella Emhoff

Attended NYFW The Talks on Feb. 15. 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Zanna Roberts Rassi

Attended the Jason Wu show on Feb. 14. 

Rob Kim/Getty Images
Mj Rodriguez

Attended the Jason Wu show on Feb. 14.  

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images
Martha Hunt

Attended the Jason Wu show on Feb. 14. 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Gizele Oliveira & Jason Wu

Attended the Jason Wu Beauty Master Class on Feb. 12. 

Edward Berthelot/GC Images
Christy Turlington & Naomi Campbell

Attended the Fendi show on Jan. 27. 

STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP via Getty Images
Bella Hadid

Walked for Fendi on Jan. 27.

Francois Mori/AP/Shutterstock
Kate Moss & Lila Grace Moss

Walked for Fendi on Jan. 27.

STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP via Getty Images
Demi Moore

Walked for Fendi on Jan. 27. 

Gerald Matzka/picture alliance via Getty Images
Heidi Klum

Attended Berlin Fashion Week on Jan. 22. 

Trending Stories

1

Meghan Markle's Pregnancy Announcement Dress Holds a Special Meaning

2

Shailene Woodley & Aaron Rodgers Celebrate Valentine's Day in Montreal

3

All the Ways Pregnant Meghan Markle Hid Her Baby Bump

Craving more fashion week content? Head here!

Trending Stories

1

Meghan Markle's Pregnancy Announcement Dress Holds a Special Meaning

2

Shailene Woodley & Aaron Rodgers Celebrate Valentine's Day in Montreal

3

All the Ways Pregnant Meghan Markle Hid Her Baby Bump

4

Kristen Wiig Subtly Reveals the Names of Her Twin Babies

5

Kendall Jenner Makes Romance With Devin Booker Instagram Official