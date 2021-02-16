Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2021: The Ultimate Guide to Every Celebrity Sighting

Watch : 5 Questions With NYFW Designers

Lights, camera, fashion week!

New York Fashion Week is officially off to the races, and while the COVID-19 pandemic has required some designers to go virtual this season, there's no shortage of star power—on and off the runway.

The style extravaganza kicked off Sunday, Feb. 14 with standout fall/winter 2021 collections from the likes of Jason Wu, Markarian (First Lady Jill Biden's Inauguration Day designer), and Prabal Gurung.

And as fashion week continues, you'll want to mark your calendar for Feb. 17 at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET, when Lindsay Peoples Wagner will give E! an exclusive tour of the Black In Fashion Council's showroom, which spotlights emerging Black designers. That conversation, along with many more insider moments from NYFW, will stream across E! News platforms throughout the week.

