NFL Quarterback Mason Rudolph and Tennis Pro Eugenie Bouchard Confirm Romance

There's a new power couple in sports!

After months of speculation, NFL quarterback Mason Rudolph, 25, confirmed on Valentine's Day that he is dating tennis pro Eugenie Bouchard, 26.

"My Valentine," the Pittsburgh Steelers player shared on Instagram with the heart emoji. Eugenie also posted a photo on social media from Cabo San Lucas writing, "Quick vday getaway." Now we know who she was with.

After going Instagram official, the talented athletes received some supportive—and hilarious—comments from teammates.

USC alum and Pittsburgh Steelers teammate Zach Banner wrote, "So many broken hearts…Don't worry, I'll be their crying shoulder." Buffalo Bills player Tyler Matakevich added, "Watching you grow up brings tears to my eyes son."

All jokes aside, many sports fans have speculated that the pair could be dating. After all, Eugenie was previously spotted cheering on Mason at a Steelers football game in October 2020 before their playoffs run came to an end.