Olivia Wilde Gushes Over Harry Styles' Supporting Movie Role After Romance Debut

Someone play "Adore You" by Harry Styles.
Ok, so Olivia Wilde didn't exactly use those words about the multi-talented star, but she did take to Instagram on Monday, Feb. 15 with a touching message about Styles, who is set to co-star in her upcoming film, Don't Worry Darling.
"Little known fact: most male actors don't want to play supporting roles in female-led films. The industry has raised them to believe it lessens their power (i.e financial value) to accept these roles, which is one of the reasons it's so hard to get financing for movies focusing on female stories," she captioned the post. "No joke, it is harrrrrd to find actors who recognize why it might be worth it to allow for a woman to hold the spotlight. Enter: @harrystyles, our 'Jack.'"
"Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant @florencepugh to hold center stage as our 'Alice,'" Wilde continued, "but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity. He didn't have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace, and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards."
Wilde's sweet note about Styles comes after filming wrapped on the upcoming psychological thriller directed and co-starring Wilde as well as Chris Pine, KiKi Layne, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll and more famous names.
"GIGANTIC congratulations to EVERYONE involved in making this beautiful film during these very trying times," Asif Ali wrote on Instagram on Feb. 15. "I'm so happy I got to learn, play, and build with these shiny gems. I wish I took more pics but I didn't want to get fired lol. DONT WORRY DARLING is coming!!"
On Sunday, Feb. 14, the proud director also showered Florence Pugh with kind words for her work as the film's lead. "To work with an actor as talented and brave as @florencepugh is any director's dream," Wilde wrote. "I will forever be grateful for you, Flo. It was an honor to be your captain. Can't wait for the world to see the astonishing work you've put into this movie. Tom Cruise run + Meryl skills = THE FLO."
Meanwhile, in addition to being co-stars and colleagues, Wilde and Styles' behind-the-scenes romance made headlines in early January after they were photographed holding hands at his manager Jeff Azoff's wedding. In November 2020, it was confirmed she and Jason Sudeikis had called off their engagement at the beginning of the year and split after nearly a decade as a couple and two children together. However, neither Wilde nor Styles have spoken out publicly about their relationship since.