Meghan Markle's Stylish Dress in Her Pregnancy Announcement Holds a Special Meaning

Watch : Meghan Markle Expecting Baby No. 2 With Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry continue to prove they are the definition of relationship goals!

The couple, who are proud parents to 21-month-old son Archie Harrison, announced on Valentine's Day that their family is expanding.

"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother," a spokesperson for the pair said in a statement on Sunday, Feb. 14 "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."

While many fans are eager to learn more about the duo's little one, both Meghan and Harry are keeping a few details to themselves—like their baby's sex and the former Suits star's expected due date.

The timing of Meghan's pregnancy was extra sweet for many reasons, with the obvious being that she and Harry shared the exciting news on the romantic holiday.

However, the couple paid tribute to the late Princess Diana in a special way. As royal fans will recall, Princess Diana announced she was pregnant and expecting her second child with Prince Charles (aka Prince Harry!) on—wait for it—Feb. 13, 1984.