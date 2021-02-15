Michael B. Jordan Wants to Be Seen for Who He Really Is

Just Mercy star Michael B. Jordan doesn't want to be defined by labels. In the launch of Coach Conversations, a new YouTube series from the fashion brand, the actor sits down for a conversation on all things culture, community and creativity.
In a new clip from the second episode of the monthly series, Michael is joined by rapper Cordae in the studio and virtually by The Cut Editor-in-Chief Lindsay Peoples Wagner to talk about his experience in the public eye as a Black actor. As Michael explains, "It doesn't have to be this line in the sand of being like, 'Oh, you're the Black actor.' You know what I'm saying? Why can't I just be an actor?"
He continued, adding, "That can't happen unless you walk through it, unapologetically in who you are, and not scared to walk your truth on a daily basis."
The Black Panther performer shared that defying expectations is something he, Cordae and Lindsay all have in common.
"It's like, 'You're going to see me for what I am and who I am, not what you think I am,'" he said. "I think that's something we have to continue to do because we definitely set an example."
Michael, who was named People's Sexiest Man Alive last year, is making big moves in Hollywood. The star, who in addition to acting has produced projects like Netflix's Raising Dion and OWN's David Makes Man, will next appear in the drama Journal for Jordan, to be directed by Denzel Washington. He will make his directorial debut with Creed III, as well as reprise his starring role.
Things are going well for Michael in his personal life, too. In November of last year, the Fantastic Four star was spotted for the first time with model Lori Harvey. The two have seemingly been going strong ever since, with Lori recently posting on Instagram for his 34th birthday, "Happyyy Birthdayyy Nugget. I love you baby...hope today has been at least half as special as you are."
The full episode of Coach Conversations airs on Feb. 16 at 12pm ET.