Meghan Markle Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Prince Harry
All the Ways Meghan Markle Hid Her Baby Bump Before Announcing Her Pregnancy With Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is pregnant and expecting a child with Prince Harry. Scroll on to see some of the ways she may have hid her baby bump.

Watch: Meghan Markle Expecting Baby No. 2 With Prince Harry

Another royal baby is on the way!

A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced on Feb. 14 that the Duchess of Sussex is pregnant.

"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother," the rep said in a statement. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."

The couple also released a photo that showed Meghan resting her head on Harry's lap while she bared her baby bump. However, details—including the sex of the child and the due date—were not revealed.

The happy news comes nearly three months after Meghan published a personal essay for The New York Times in which she shared she suffered a miscarriage last July. E! News learned the duchess wanted to tell her story to start the healing process across the different types of loss from the difficult year and that Harry had been supportive, leading them to make the mutual decision to share their experience.

The announcement also comes less than two years after the duo welcomed their 21-month-old son Archie Harrison. As fans may recall, Meghan and Harry didn't share many details of her first pregnancy or birth plan, and it looks like they're doing the same this time around.

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Quotes on Parenthood

Scroll on to see how they've managed to keep the news of their growing family private.

Social Distancing

Given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Harry and Meghan have recently attended fewer in-person events than they have in years past. Although, they've continued to champion the causes close to their hearts by participating in video calls and volunteering in a socially distant way. But because there have been fewer public engagements this year, they've been able to keep the pregnancy news to themselves for a little longer.

Not Baring the Baby Bump on Video Calls

Speaking of video calls, Meghan and Harry made a virtual cameo and surprised a poetry class just last week. However, Meghan kept the camera at chest level so nobody could see her baby bump.

Wearing Layers

It's unclear how far along Meghan is in her pregnancy. However, it's possible she concealed her baby bump with her clothing. In late December, for instance, she was spotted wearing a long black sweater and dark-colored J. Crew coat. And while the duchess likely wore the winter attire to stay warm during this time of year, it's also possible that, if she was pregnant at the time, she layered her clothing over a bump.

Christmas Card Clues?

Around this time, the couple also released a Christmas card in which their dog could be seen standing in front of her stomach. "The original photo of the family was taken at their home earlier this month by The Duchess's mother," a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said at the time. "The small Christmas tree, including the homemade ornaments and other decorations, were selected by Archie, and the tree will be replanted after the holidays."

But again, because the couple hasn't shared how far along Meghan is in her pregnancy, it's unclear if she was pregnant when this photo was shared.

Stepping Back as Senior Members of the Royal Family

As fans will recall, Harry and Meghan officially stepped back as senior members of the royal family last year. Therefore, they may not participate in the same traditions they have in the past, such as with a statement from the palace or an official photo-call once the baby is born. Instead, they can continue to do things on their terms and share whatever details thy choose.

Maintaining Their Privacy

When Meghan and Harry were expecting their firstborn Archie, they kept a lot of information around their birth plan private. For instance, it wasn't until after the birth that fans learned the parents welcomed the child at a hospital, instead of opting for a home birth as many had speculated.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby," the Palace stated at the time. "Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family." 

After the birth, they chose to have Archie make his public debut at the Palace versus on the hospital steps, where Prince William and Kate Middleton as well as Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana formally introduced their children to the world. Meghan and Harry also kept Archie's christening private.   

