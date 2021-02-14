Scott Disick Shares First Instagram Photo With Amelia Hamlin

Scott Disick is raising eyebrows with an Instagram Story he posted on Feb. 13.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, shared two photos of himself at dinner in Miami with rumored girlfriend Amelia Hamlin, 19. "Why so serious?" Scott captioned the more straight-faced photo of the two, before a second pic revealed him and Amelia breaking out in smiles.

Scott, who shares three children with his former partner Kourtney Kardashian and split from ex-girlfriend Sofia Richie last year, was seen in Miami with Amelia earlier this week, sporting a new platinum blonde hair color. However, this is not the first time the real estate mogul has been spotted with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin's teenage daughter.

The couple first sparked dating rumors when they were seen spending time together at Kendall Jenner's star-studded, though controversial due to the lack of social distancing measures taken during the coronavirus pandemic, Halloween-themed birthday party last October. The following month, Amelia shared a photo of Scott and another friend to her Instagram Story on Thanksgiving, along with the caption, "Thankful 4 These PPL."