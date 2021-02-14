Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Expecting a Baby: See Her Fabulous Pregnancy Style

Watch : Meghan Markle Expecting Baby No. 2 With Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Valentine's Day is two times as sweet!

The couple, who are already parents to 21-month-old Archie Harrison, announced they're expanding their family.

"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother," a spokesperson for the proud parents said in a statement on Sunday, Feb. 14. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."

At this time, the pair is keeping details of their little one—like the baby's sex and Meghan's expected due date—under tight wraps.

The former Suits star's pregnancy comes three months after she opened up about suffering a miscarriage in July 2020. In a piece written for The New York Times, which was published last November, the Duchess of Sussex detailed the "unbearable grief" she experienced during that time.

"I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second," she recalled, after feeling a sharp pain in her stomach while she changed her son's diaper.