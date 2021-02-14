Gwyneth Paltrow Memes Herself With Goop's New Vibrator on Valentine's Day

Watch : Why Gwyneth Paltrow Came Out of Semi-Retirement at 2020 Golden Globes

And the orgasm goes to...

Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle company Goop has launched its first vibrator, just in time for Valentine's Day. The actress promoted the sexual pleasure device on her Instagram page with a throwback image of herself at Vanity Fair's 1999 Oscars after-party, wearing a pink Ralph Lauren gown, with the vibrator photoshopped over the Oscar statuette she held, which she won for Shakespeare in Love.

"Beat you to it..." Paltrow wrote. "I know how to meme too, guys. Head to @goop to see what all the buzz is about."

The double-sided wand vibrator is offered on Goop's website for $95. The device features a pink "wonder-ball wand with deep, rumbly vibrations for external stimulation" on one side, while the "slim, flexible" opposite end "provides powerful and precise vibration for clitoral or internal stimulation," the product's official description states.