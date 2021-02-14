Real Housewives of Dallas Star Brandi Redmond Welcomes Her 4th Baby

Forget a box of chocolates: Real Housewives of Dallas star Brandi Redmond just got the sweetest Valentine's Day gift.

On Feb. 13, People exclusively announced the birth of Brandi's fourth child with husband Bryan Redmond, who the couple named Brilynn Mari Redmond. The former cheerleader told the magazine, "We are overjoyed with love and beyond blessed welcoming our little miracle. Brilynn shares a birthday with her late grandmother who we honor and miss very much."

The Bravolebrity took to Instagram to share the exciting news with her followers. "Valentines came a little early this year," she wrote in the caption, alongside a photo of her new baby surrounded by rose petals shaped into a heart. "Welcome our sweetheart, Brilynn Mari Redmond."

Even more adorable? Brilynn boasts red hair just like her mom.

Followers gushed over the sweet photo. Jamie Lynn Spears wrote, "Stop it!!! So sweet," while Bachelor Nation's Hannah Ann Sluss added "Oh my goodness, how beautiful."